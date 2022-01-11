Geisinger Medical Center Muncy now open to patients

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger Medical Center Muncy opened Monday and welcomed its first patients to the new medical facility.

The opening of the new clinic is a joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health that will serve Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.

According to Geisinger, this center is equipped with 20 inpatient rooms that offer smart TVs that display whiteboards with up-to-date information regarding the patient’s health. They also have many state-of-the-art features like a clinical decision unit (CDU), intensive care unit, surgical suites and primary and specialty care areas.

“This is an exciting milestone for Geisinger, Highmark Health and the community as members will no longer have to travel far for world-class care they can get it right here in Muncy. This historic project will make a significant difference in the care our neighbors receive,” said Tammy Anderer, Chief Administrative Officer of Geisinger’s north-central region.

The facility will also have routine care options like adult and pediatric primary care, orthopedics, cardiology, ophthalmology and women’s health services. Onsite there are also specialty outreach services, imaging, lab, and medical oncology services, in addition to chemotherapy preparation and general surgery.

“Geisinger shares many of our Core Behaviors, and with the opening of this facility, we are providing our members and all residents of north-central PA greater choice and enhanced access to high quality, cost-effective care closer to home,” said Brian Rinker, Highmark’s market president, Eastern Pennsylvania.

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy is located at 255 Route 220 Highway Muncy, PA 17756. For their hours, services and to find doctors visit Geisinger.org.