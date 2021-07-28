Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital gets helipad for critical care

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local hospital now has a faster way to get patients critical care.

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital has completed their new helipad that’s stationed directly above their emergency department.





The nearly $2 million project will help cut down on transportation time for patients in medical emergencies. In many situations, time is of the essence and this new addition can help those in need much quicker.

“The helipad is going to make difference in people’s lives. I can tell you as a working emergency physician, getting people where they need to be, getting the care they need in a timely fashion is really important,” said Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, co-chair of emergency medicine, Geisinger.

On average, life flight transports about five patients per month from Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. Dr. Fitzpatrick says they’re both proud and thankful to now have this resource at the hospital as another tool to help save lives.

