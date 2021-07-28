Geisinger facility moving into former Walmart building in Pittston Township

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new outpatient service center between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre is in the works as Geisinger invests in a new Pittston Township facility. It will be located in the former Walmart building on Oak Street.

According to Geisinger, an $80 million outpatient facility is being built to make recovery health easier for residents of northeastern Pennsylvania. Geisinger says the facility will make services more easily obtainable by improving the availability and convenience of many in-demand health services, from surgery to eye care.

The facility will be located at 1201 Oak St., Pittston Township, centrally located between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. The 124,000 square-foot Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint will house nine clinical suites, officials say.

According to media release, the facility is expected to be complete by the summer of 2022. It will create approximately 154 jobs and is the latest in a line of Geisinger investments totaling more than $200 million in Luzerne County, since the beginning of 2019.

“Geisinger Helathplex CenterPoint will offer distinctive, convenient care to the people of northeastern Pennsylvania. Along with expanded service, we’re proud that our growth means more employment opportunities for local residents.”

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the plans for the new facility tonight on Eyewitness News.