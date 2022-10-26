DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good opportunity for those looking for a new career in the medical field. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville hosted a ‘Hiring Day.’

Dozens of job seekers and employers filled the Pine Barn Inn in Danville for Geisinger Medical Center’s 3rd Annual Hiring Day. This was one of four locations that participated in the event.

“We had over 1,000 people R.S.V.P. for the event across all four events, which is our highest so far. But we also allow people to drop in,” said Jeff Lowry, Associate Vice President of Recruitment for Geisinger.

There are a variety of job openings, and not just for medical professionals.

“We also staff for Allied Healthcare jobs, back-office support positions, as well as all of the clinical jobs that we have in our clinic locations across our footprint,” Lowry added.

People interacted directly with the departments and could head to their stations to submit an application on the spot.

Amy Ficks from their Nursing Resource Department says it gives them the opportunity to meet potential new hires face-to-face.

“Getting to sit down and meet with someone in-person is really important. Especially for them to get, you know, just a feel for what we’re looking for and to just get a better interaction with the employee,” explained Amy Ficks, Administrator and Team Coordinator for the Nursing Resource Department at Geisinger.

Maicy Herr, a radiology student at Geisinger, is set to graduate this spring. She says the event is a great way to explore options and learn about different careers.

“It’s good to see the opportunities that we have here and like at other places too, but it’s good to see like what modalities are hiring. And just knowing that when we’re done with school like there is a job for us,” stated Radiology student, Maicy Herr.

If you weren’t able to stop by the Hiring Fair on Wednesday, you can check out a list of openings at Geisinger online.