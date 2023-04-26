Geisinger to be first health system to join newly-formed Risant Health

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kaiser Permanente Health Care Group announced Wednesday that it is expected to acquire Danville-based Geisinger Health.

As stated in the release, Kaiser is acquiring Geisinger in an effort to develop a new company that would operate a nonprofit community health system.

Geisinger, which will keep its name, will be folded into Risant Health, a new nonprofit created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, that will operate independently.

“Geisinger is excited for what joining Risant Health will mean both for our system and for the communities we serve in Pennsylvania,” stated Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, president and CEO of Geisinger Health.

Ryu continued, “Geisinger will be able to accelerate our vision and continue to invest in new and existing capabilities and facilities, while charting a path for the future of American health care, through Risant Health.”

Risant Health is a new nonprofit organization, created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, to “expand value-based care in diverse, multi-payer, multi-provider, community-based health system environments”, according to Geisinger.

“The definitive agreement between Risant Health and Geisinger Health is subject to state and federal regulatory review”, Geisinger added in their media release.