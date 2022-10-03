DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the millions of patients and families affected by the illness, Geisinger hospitals across the commonwealth will go pink for the month of October.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Geisinger Hospitals throughout Pennsylvania will be lit pink in an effort to spread awareness for the month of October and will reiterate the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

Members of the Geisinger Health Plan, or GHP, will get a pair of pink socks in the mail as a reminder to schedule their annual mammograms for breast cancer detection.

“Mammography detects breast cancer early, before symptoms become obvious. Mammograms can also detect benign (non-cancerous) breast conditions, such as cysts and fibroadenomas… The American College of Radiology and other leading health groups have determined that the most lives are saved with annual mammograms beginning at age 40,” said Dr. Robin Skrine, Director of Breast Surgory for Geisinger.

Geisinger debuted a mobile mammography unit to the community in 2019 that travels across the Geisinger footprint to make better health more accessible on a weekly basis.

The Pink Bus can be found during the month of October at the following locations.

Oct. 3-7: Kistler Clinic, 175 S. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Oct. 10-14: 1 E. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901

Oct. 17-21: 480 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704

Oct. 24-28: 1 E. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901

A free, government based program is available to assist should patients not have insurance or that their current insurence does not cover the cost of a mammogram.

“This month, we emphasize how crucial early detection is so we can continue our mission of making better health easier for our patients,” Dr. Skrine added.

Appointments could be made online at MyGeisinger or by calling 570-271-6000.