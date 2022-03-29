COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Geisinger held a special ceremony for their 65 forward members, who are all Vietnam vets.





8 veterans and their families game to Geisinger’s 65’s Forward Health Center in Coal Township where they were presented with awards.

The veterans we spoke to still get emotional all these decades later and say it feels amazing to know so many people still care.

Geisinger also put together a presentation virtually/pre-recorded due to COVID restrictions on other vets sharing their stories while away at war.

