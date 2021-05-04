Geisinger ConvenientCare opens treatments for more than cold and flu care

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the traditional virus season winds down, all Geisinger ConvivnetCare walk-in clinics are back to normal operations.

In five locations, including Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Danville, Geisinger ConvenientCare will no longer designate as cold and flu centers only.

Geisinger states as spring moves in they feel it’s smart to know that ConvenientCare clinics are for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit.

To learn about what Geisinger ConvenientCare treats, visit Geisinger.org.