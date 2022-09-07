SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the very day Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine installed Dr. Julie Byerley as its dean, president, and chief academic officer, the school made two major announcements Wednesday afternoon.

GCSOM announced the formation of Geisinger College of Health Sciences. Also, Geisinger School of Nursing will transition from a diploma to a two-year associates degree in nursing.







Noting the Geisinger College of Health Sciences, Dr. Byerley believes it paves the way for future health professions programs needed to serve northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Acknowledging the transition to an associates degree nursing program, Dr. Byerley called nurses “the backbone of our health system”. She added that by providing an ADN degree, it would “set the stage for flexible career paths nurses desire”.





Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.