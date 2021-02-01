EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger has closed the following vaccination locations Monday due to the ongoing winter storm:
- Geisinger CenterPoint COVID-19 Vaccine Center
- Geisinger Jersey Shore COVID-19 Vaccine Center
- Geisinger Health Plan Building COVID-19 Vaccine Center (Danville)
The vaccination locations will only be closed for the the day. According to their website, vaccine appointments are temporarily unavailable.
For more information about vaccines you can head to the Geisinger website.
- Brady, Mahomes prepare for 5th matchup after splitting 1st 4
- PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to resign after department fails to advertise constitutional amendment
- Geisinger closes three vaccination locations due to winter storm
- Big Game Bound Live 1 p.m. ET: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup for the ages
- US awards $231M contract for over-the-counter, at-home virus tests