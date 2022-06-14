DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was more of a ‘confetti breaking’ than a groundbreaking ceremony for Geisinger’s future Dickson City Cancer Center on Tuesday.

As employees feel they’ve outgrown their current facility at Geisinger C.M.C in Scranton. Construction on the new building will begin later this summer, and they expect the doors to open in 2023.

Geisinger officials say they will be able to offer more cancer treatment programs, and many patients will no longer have to travel out of the region for treatment.







“One of five of these patients have to leave the area or they leave Lackawanna County and we need to have them at home where they are going to heal and are going to feel better,” said Renee Blakiewicz, Associate VP of Clinical Operations for Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Radiation, Oncology, and Palliative Care are some of the new programs coming to the area. Usually, patients would have to travel to New York or Philadelphia to receive that treatment.