Geisinger and Susquehanna Valley Mall team up to provide flu shots

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger teamed up with Susquehanna Valley Mall, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and others to provide a free drive-thru flu clinic at the mall.

It’s the first of about 20 pop-up drive-thru flu clinics that will take place in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania through early November.

Geisinger was prepared to administer 500 doses of the flu vaccine on Wednesday. Cars checked in with a Geisinger staff member, drove into a designated flu vaccine tent and were administered the shots while seated in their cars. Vaccines were eligible only for those 18 years and older and pre-registration was not necessary to get one.

