SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lace up those running shoes!

The 10th Annual Scranton Half Marathon steps off this weekend in the Electric City.

Runners from 23 states and three countries are gearing up for the big race on Sunday.

Race participants stopped by Scranton Running Company Friday night. It’s where they picked up their packets, bibs, and swag for the 10th Annual Scranton Half Marathon on Sunday.

“It’s good to see it bounce back after COVID, the last couple years were down a little bit considerably just because of everything that happened throughout the world, understandably so, but it’s been awesome to see the numbers rise,” said Jason Geadrities, Scranton Running Company’s Director of Race Management Services & Scranton Half Marathon Head Timer.

Thousands of spectators will flood the streets of downtown Scranton along the 13.1 course.

“The fan support is amazing. You can go anywhere throughout downtown on race morning and you’re gonna be cheered on as a runner. From the plot to downtown to green ridge, you’re always gonna have someone cheering your name,” said Geadrities.

Paul Shaffer says the running community in northeastern Pennsylvania is truly special. It’s his 5th time running in the Scranton Half Marathon.

“I run it for my father who passed away. He used to be a big runner, and he passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease, and that’s another reason that got me into running,” said Shaffer.

Jordan Kucharski is a first-time participant.

“I am so excited. It’s always something that I’ve always wanted to do, and now that it’s here, I’m ready to go! I’m ready to push through and get that medal,” says Kucharski.

She looks forward to crossing the finish line and accomplishing her goal of running a half marathon.

“It’s all mental for sure. if you put your mind to it, there’s no stopping you, you can absolutely do it. I would recommend it to anyone because you really do feel good after a good run,” said Kucharski.

The Scranton Half Marathon Expo continues Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The 5k portion of the race steps off Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Scranton Memorial Stadium and finally, the half marathon is scheduled for Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

To learn more about road closures check out our traffic and restriction update article.