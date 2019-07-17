Gearing Up for Ohio: Lane Two Lucas’ Story

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two soapbox derby racers from Lycoming County are gearing up for a trip to Ohio. The young drivers have been practicing for next week’s international competition in Akron. Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Garrison featured the young competitors. In Lane Two: Lucas McCahan of Muncy.

Eleven-year-old Lucas McCahan of Muncy wants all the speed he can get from his soapbox derby car. He and fellow racer twelve-year-old Sarah Stugart of Williamsport are pushing themselves to the limit as they finish racing at well over twenty miles per hour. Their cars are constantly adjusted in the search for more speed.

“Since our brake pads will eventually wear out, we will have to replace that. And with the steering, we might have to tighten cables” Lucas told Eyewitness News

Lucas finished second in the Williamsport race two years in a row. his dad says this year’s victory in the stock division, and the invitation to Akron Ohio for internationals, ends the frustration.

“He was determined to win this year. He was second the last two years. I would say he had the right mindset coming in and he was determined to do it. If he would have finished second again, he would have been devastated to do so,” said Jason McCahan, Lucas’ Dad.

Parents form pit crews and help put the cars together. Organizers say “family” is part of a winning formula.

“They have been involved from the car building, to the practice and testing. The parents have been very involved. And that is an important part to be successful in Akron,” added Barry Britton

And once these racers reach Akron Ohio, they will compete in the Stock and Super Stock Division. And they both tell me one thing. It is much easier to prepare for the big race if they have someone alongside them racing in the next lane.”

Sarah won the super stock division in the Williamsport race. He shares advice with Lucas as they prepare to do their best.

“You just can’t give up. You just have to tell yourself that you can do it and think positive. You are going to make it down the track either way. It might not be a good run but each run is going to get better and better as you go down,” Noted Sarah Stugart, Superstock Division Champion

“It’s really great if you are going down two by two, especially if they have more experience with it. It’s more like practice and you get to know more tricks with it” said Lucas.

And when victory is determined by fractions of a second, it’s good to know that some help and encouragement has been along for the ride.