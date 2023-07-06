LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the oldest hill climb races in the country hits the pavement this weekend in Luzerne County.

Organizers spent the day setting up in the sweltering heat.

Drivers are gearing up for the two-day event that puts even the most skilled competitors to the test.

The scene is set for the 117th annual Giants Despair Hillclimb in Laurel Run.

Participants from across the nation and right here at home will compete for top honors, and of course, unlimited bragging rights.

“People as far away as New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Connecticut so it’s an East Coast event now we hope it, make it better every year. It’s a more family-oriented and all of us local guys race,” said Gary Polakoski, Giants Despair Hillclimb Association Secretary.

Nearly 100 cars, including this one, are entered in this year’s contest that’s been a tradition since 1906.

The race is put on the Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.

Volunteers braved the heat Thursday as preparations were underway at the base of the hill.

“It takes a toll. Most of us are all retired and we volunteer so yeah it takes like two weeks, we’ve been cutting grass and now with the rain, the grass grows every three days so it’s extra work,” Polakoski continued

The course starts on East Northampton Street, just southeast of Wilkes-Barre Township.

It winds its way up a 1-mile stretch through steep mountains, and even a 110-degree turn called “devil’s elbow.”

“To me, the greatest thing is actually coming down the hill, the view over the Wyoming Valley is just spectacular coming down the giant.” George Whitman, Chief of Tech said

If you have a need for speed, Laurel Run is the place to be this weekend.

The action begins Saturday morning at 9 am and spectators can attend for free.