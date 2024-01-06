LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter weather kept local businesses busy Saturday afternoon as people rushed to the stores for some last-minute shopping.

People are getting ready for the snow this weekend by stocking up on all the essentials.

Employees at Main Hardware in Wilkes-Barre were busy Saturday morning, making sure there was plenty of ice melt and rock salt for their customers.

“We’ve been restocking for the past three days, I have a good supply and I keep supply on hand,” Brian Kaminski the owner of Main Hardware.

For those who may be on the road this weekend be sure you have emergency supplies in your vehicle.

“In the car most definitely a flashlight, a little bit of water blanket of course you just never know,” added Kaminski.

One woman says she plans to stay home but wants to make sure the sidewalk and driveway are safe.

“Getting a lot of rock salt here I like the shovel. I have shovels at home but I need the rock salt because you know we gotta get that the sidewalks good,” says Monica Reichart from Wyoming.

“As far as the house quick Joe is most important. you don’t want anybody slipping and sliding on the sidewalk and falling down,” continued Kaminski.

While those are the essence of the outside of the home many people were stocking up for the inside at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne.

“Snacks, veggies, fruits I already have some stuff in the house,” said Tom O’Connor from Luzerne.

Another man says he’s just here to grab a few things but already has the essentials like milk, eggs, and bread.

“I already have that. I’m not like most people that run out last minute scared you know. I stay prepared,” says Frank Kodre from Luzerne.

If you don’t have to go out Friday night, stay in and keep an eye on 28/22 News on air and online for the latest and most accurate on the winter weather expected this weekend.