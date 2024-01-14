WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community center in downtown Wilkes-Barre is expanding thanks to the help of a leadership northeast project group.

28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jagne stopped by the center to talk to the In This To-Gather Leadership Group about the project and what the community can expect.

Leadership North East partnered with the Gather Community Center in Wilkes-Barre to help them renovate a basement space on the campus of First Presbyterian Church on South Franklin Street, which was being used for storage.

“It means so much to us honestly like we’re all very much enjoying the program and learning a lot of stuff about our about ourselves and how we work together and things you want to get involved with and so as a group we picked this project because we wanted to create some thing a sustainable for the community,” said In This To-Gather Leadership Northeast Core Member Maegan Zielinski.

This space is expected to be done in April and will serve as a community space where different events will be held. Currently, they are in phase one of the renovation.

“So right now we are painting we’re putting up some dry lock right now to help with any moisture that could be in the walls and then we’ll go through with a nice fresh coat of paint,” Zielinski stated.

The next step will be adding some color to the space.

“After painting, we are actually going to have a local artist come in and do a mural for us. We are going to furnish this space as well through some donations,” Zielinski added.

This expansion comes after the Gather Community Space gain some notoriety in the community.

“We have become more popular and we have a lot of people using our space so we needed to overflow room,” said Gather Community Space Board Member Anita Frank.

They offer a number of programs and classes for the community

“We have English as a second language classes we have tai chi, yoga, meditation is starting, dance classes so we need a place that if two groups or three groups or more want to meet in one night we can place them,” Frank said.

The space is also open to all, so if anyone or a group needs a space to host a class or a community event Gather community welcomes it.

“You’re a program in downtown Wilkes-Barre, but it’s not just downtown Wilkes-Barre residence or groups that use the space,” said Gather Community Space Vice President Samantha Harris.

Those interested in Leadership Northeast In This To-Gather Project and the Gather Community Center can more information online.