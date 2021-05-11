Gas prices rising regionally, is there an end in sight?

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There are growing gas shortages as the fallout mounts from the cyber attack that crippled an essential fuel pipeline. Now drivers across our region are seeing an increase in gas prices, and that trend could continue.

The pipeline shutdown is not helping the price at the pump this week. The national average is $2.96, but locally, we are over $3 and it could continue to rise by the end of the week.

“Today’s gas average for the Wilkes-Barre area and the Bloomsburg area is $3.09,” said Kathleen Zinszer, Mid-Atlantic AAA spokesperson.

Zinszer says the higher prices are in reaction to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown on Friday. Since then, the Scranton area has seen prices increase 4 cents and it could continue rise over the next week.

“Depending on how long this Colonel Pipeline shutdown lasts drivers both nationwide and in Pennsylvania are going to see an increase maybe between 3 maybe up to 7 or 10 cents,” said Zinszer.

Drivers filling up in downtown Scranton are not to happy about the current prices.

“It is too high right now. $3.09 on the pump right now, which is a lot already,” said Ethan Hubshman. “I was hoping for it to go down in price but it’s actually going up.”

“I mean it’s gas, so you gotta pay for it either way. But I mean, it’s a big city so people are going to be hurt from it,” said Jordan Kizer.

While prices may continue to go up, Zinszer says Pennsylvanians shouldn’t expect a shortage because of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

“A lot of our gas is coming from foreign countries, those shipments come in through the port at New York or New Jersey.”

In the meantime, if you’re looking to stretch your tank a bit, remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car. You can also cut back on using your air conditioning.