EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices are inching upward in Pennsylvania and across the country. Eyewitness News checked out the Weis Market Gas Station in Mountain Top where it cost $3.54 a gallon.

Some places were cheaper, others more expensive. Statewide, AAA reports the average as of Sunday, April 2, is $3.57 for a gallon of regular.

That’s up two cents a gallon from last Sunday, but still four cents cheaper from a month ago.

The national average is $3.50 a gallon. That’s up about seven cents from last week, and 13 cents more from early march.

Higher demand is blamed on the gas price hike.