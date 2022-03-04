Gas prices are rising up to $4 a gallon across NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices are soaring because of the war in Ukraine. Prices have risen more than 20% a gallon in the past couple of days.

Some gas stations in our area are seeing prices near or above four dollars for a gallon of regular gas. Triple-A (AAA) says the statewide average hit $4 a gallon earlier Friday.

The highest average in our area is in Wilkes-Barre is at $4.19 a gallon.

Triple-A expects prices to continue to rise. If like to see how high the price of gas is in your area check out the gas prices being tracked by AAA.