Gas line struck in Scranton, strong gas odor in the air

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A gas line was struck while construction crews were working on South Main Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The line was hit on the 200 block of Mifflin Avenue. Linden Street is currently closed at North 6th Avenue, just before the bridge into downtown Scranton.

Our Eyewitness News crew on the scene, says upon arrival there was a strong odor of gas in the air and an audible hissing noise, likely coming from the line that was hit.

Buildings along Mifflin Avenue were evacuated, but are now allowed back in their buildings. Twenty-two people including 16 children had to be evacuated from Creative Critters Childcare.

“The first thing you think of is just get the kids out safely and make sure everybody stays calm. And that’s what they do, you know, they’re trained to do that and the kids are aware of how they are supposed to act in those situations,” said Ashley Cottrell, Director of Creative Critters Childcare

The gas line has now been shut off and UGI has the leak under control.