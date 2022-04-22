DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven residents of The Pines at Mercy Center have been shuttled to a nursing home after a car drove into a nearby house causing a gas leak, according to firefighters.

On Friday morning, around 9:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a call at 32 McAuley Drive in Dallas Township where it was reported that someone drove into a home at The Pines Independent Living Center. Fire officials say gas filled a home causing seven nearby residents to be evacuated.











One person was inside the home during the crash and one person was in the vehicle. Neither were injured.

Fire officials say it took about three hours to secure the scene.