WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were called to a report of a gas explosion in Williamsport Wednesday that left one woman with burns.

It happened in the 300 block of Pine Street just before 2:30 p.m.





According to Williamsport Bureau Fire Chief Gardner, the explosion was caused by a gas stove malfunction. Gardner told Eyewitness News the stove filled with gas and when the woman opened the stove a “fireball” exploded in her face.

The woman was taken to the hospital with facial burns. Chief Garnder told Eyewitness News he had no status on her condition.