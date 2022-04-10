EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sad news Sunday night, Gary Brown, a Williamsport grad and one of the most accomplished football figures to come out of Central Pennsylvania, has died following a battle with cancer.

Brown was a standout with the millionaires in the mid-1980s, his senior season coming in 1986. He rushed for more than 4,000 yards and 74 touchdowns during his high school career.

From there, Brown played at Penn State, both as a running back and as a defensive back. He was drafted in 1991 by the Houston Oilers and ended up playing 8 seasons in the NFL for the Oilers, Chargers, and Giants, twice rushing for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

Brown became a successful coach after his playing career with stints at Lycoming and Susquehanna, before moving on to the NFL, where he was a running backs coach for 11 seasons with the Browns and Cowboys. Last fall he was the running backs coach at Wisconsin.

Gary Brown was 52 years of age.