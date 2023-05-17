PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gardeners were busy shopping at Omalia’s Greenhouse as the growing season begins but with frigid temperatures on the way Wednesday night, many are also preparing their gardens for the cold.

“Good rule of thumb for Wyoming Valley, May 15 frost free date. That’s what we’ve been going by for years. There are exceptions to it every year, which seems like this year might be a little bit of an exception,” stated Gary O’Malia, owner of O’malia’s Farm and Greenhouse.

With a freeze warning in place overnight, gardeners are preparing for temperatures at or below freezing across NEPA.

“Gotta watch your weather, that comes hand in hand with gardening. We just have a little speed bump,” said O’Malia.

But the speed bump hasn’t slowed down the business at O’malias.

“I got some cherry tomatoes, these are some cucumbers, and I’m going in for regular tomatoes and I have to get peppers,” said Lina Nickerson, of Plains.

These gardeners are prepared though, with staff on hand to help everyone get ready for the big chill.

“Now these plants I will not put in tonight, because we are supposed to have frost. These will be going into my basement. I know that in the next two or three days you won’t even be able to get a car in here because that’s how busy it is,” explained Nickerson.

Keeping your gardens safe from the cold just takes a few minutes of preparation.

“Hanging baskets, patio pots bring them in tonight just to be safe. If you have stuff planted in the yard, cover them,” said O’Malia.

If you cover plants, make sure to use fabric and not plastic to let the plants breathe and if you lose a couple of plants don’t worry, there’s still time to replant.

“I know it’s discouraging, I could tell stories where we planted ten thousand tomatoes on May 10 with a really good forecast, and then on May 13 losing five thousand of them,” explained O’Malia.

They also say that it’s better for plants to be dry overnight and wait to water them until Thursday