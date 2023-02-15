SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— There is another month of winter to go, but you wouldn’t believe it walking outside Wednesday.

The warmer temperatures are starting to trick many spring-blooming plants into sprouting early.

The mild winter weather may bring a few changes to gardening this year some of those changes could be alarming to avid gardeners.

“You’ll see a lot of things sprouting in your yard that wouldn’t normally be up now. Especially your fall bulbs like tulips, hyacinths, daffodils anything like that you have planted, I know are definitely sprouting up in my yard already,” said Cory Kashuba the owner of Corky’s Garden Path.

At Corky’s Garden Path, they’ve seen an increase in customers starting to plan out their garden before we finish with freezing temperatures.

“They shouldn’t be sprouting, but mother nature is pretty resilient. Even if they freeze back down, they should generally be okay,” added Kashuba.

Established trees that are used to our changing weather are likely to be okay and resist the wide range of temperatures.

“Especially new plantings like if there are things that you just planted last fall. Now they’re budding out already and get frozen back down that could basically kill them,” Kashuba continued.

While it may be tempting to get outside in the sun and prune plants back the experts say to be patient.

“You should not be pruning yet, you can certainly go out in your yard and clean up sticks that have fallen down. Rake out any of your beds and get them ready for spring mulching, but it is early to be doing basically anything but planning,” explained Kashuba.

The mild temperatures may be something that plants and people have to get used to.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a one-off. I think it might be a change to where we even move a bit of temperature zones. plants are going to have to adapt as well as us, ” says Kashuba.

They also pointed out that warmer weather will also mean grass will start to grow soon so have your snow blowers and lawn mowers ready to roll.