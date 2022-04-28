FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not unheard of to have cold temperatures in April. But a handful of nights this month have been at or below freezing.

The weather is creating a challenge for people who want to start planting flowers and vegetables

Ed Kopec has been the owner of Edward’s Garden Center since the ’70s, so if anyone knows about plants it’s him. With cold weather lingering around the area, Kopec said he and his staff kept busy with covering plants and bringing more sensitive ones inside to protect them from the chilly temperatures.



On the left, a beautiful healthy plant. On the right, a plant damaged by frost.







Kopec showed how tender plants can be damaged by the frost, but there is an area in the center where plants can go to recover from frost damage. He also said that flowers like pansies are cold hearty and can be planted.

At Edward’s Garden Center they’re preparing to have shipments sent in for Mother’s Day, one of the center’s biggest days. He said that any flowers bought ow will just have to be taken extra care of until the weather breaks.