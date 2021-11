WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews battle a burning garage fire in Wilkes-Barre Saturday evening.





According to an eyewitness, the multi-car garage became engulfed in flames around 9:30 p.m. on the south side of Wilkes-Barre. It sparked behind a home on the first block of Regent Street.

Firefighters had to cut through a fence to run a hose to pour water on the side of the fire.

No one was reported hurt and no word on what caused the fire at this time.