Garage explosion in Jessup leaves one injured

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A building is rendered unsalvageable after an explosion and small fire, which is believed to have been caused by a propane tank.

According to Jessup Fire Chief Jim Anderson, a resident who renovated a garage, and stayed in there frequently, is suffering severe burns from the explosion. It is believed he will recover. He was taken to Geisinger CMC.

The incident took place on the 100 block of McDermott Street just before 3:00 p.m. Friday. The street remains closed while investigators work the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating.