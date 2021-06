FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – A fire caused part of a garage to collapse in Luzerne County.

Fire-fighters responded to the scene on Mack Place in Forty Fort just before 3:00 am Wednesday.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that three cars inside the garage were destroyed and five cars in a nearby alley were damaged.

A pool shed on an adjacent property was also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.