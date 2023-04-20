Fortnite has taken the world by storm, and our market research is telling us it’s going to be a huge theme this Halloween.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is asking gamers to play by the rules of war.

The challenge issued by the ICRC tasks those in popular games like Fortnite and ARMA III to follow established rules of war dictated by the Geneva Convention.

Rule #1 – No Thirsting – When an enemy is down and is no longer a threat, abstain from finishing them off / continuing to fire at them.

Rule #2 – No Targeting Non-Violent NPCs (Non-Player Characters) – In many games, there are non-combatants that are in the game that can be targeted by weapons. Players should not fire at them.

Rule #3 – No Targeting Civilian Buildings – Players should avoid targeting buildings/locations that are designated safe zones, such as houses, schools, and hospitals.

Rule #4 – Use Medical Supplies on Everyone – If you have unused medical items, they should be used on anyone in need, regardless of the side they are fighting for.

The ICRC says that the goal of the challenge is to familiarize players with laws set to protect people not taking part in hostilities, and those unable to do so.

In a statement on the challenges’ website, the ICRC says:

Every day, people play games set in conflict zones right from their couch. But right now, armed conflicts are more prevalent than ever. And to the people suffering from their effects, this conflict is not a game. It destroys lives and leaves communities devastated. Therefore, we’re challenging you to play FPS by the real Rules of War, to show everyone that even wars have rules—rules which protect humanity on battlefields IRL. The International Committee of the Red Cross



Those looking for more information on the challenge and the Geneva Convention can visit their website.