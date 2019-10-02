Game Off! Marquee Matchup Called Off

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) High school football fans looking forward to the Wyoming Area Warriors and the Southern Columbia Tigers On October 11th will be disappointed.

The week 8 marquee matchup under the Friday night lights is officially off.

Eyewitness News first reported Tuesday night, the controversy that arose around the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference’s vote to not allow Southern Columbia to opt out of a conference game against Shikellamy.

This comes after the four schools involved in the original two games, as well as the two PIAA districts signed off on the switch.

Southern Columbia principal and Heartland Conference President Jim Becker has confirmed to Eyewitness News That Southern Columbia will return to its original scheduled game, hosting Shikellamy.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes is reaching out to parties involved and will have much more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News and PAhomepage dot com.