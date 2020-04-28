Game Commission investigating bald eagle deaths in Wayne County

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Tuesday, it is investigating the deaths of 3 bald eagles in the same area since the end of February.

All of the birds were found near the Texas-Palmyra Highway and State Route 652 in Texas Township, near Honesdale.

The first eagle was found on February 28th. It was found alive but passed away. The second bird was found dead on March 16th and the third was found dead as well on April 4th. All 3 birds were found within less than a half mile of each other.

Necropsies showed no signs of physical trauma but, in two of the birds, did reveal the presence of a drug used commonly to euthanize animals.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or to report online Click Here. All information is kept confidential.