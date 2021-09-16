Gamble Township residents begging for road repairs

GAMBLE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Storm damage and flooding have taken a toll on a Lycoming County road. Now the people who live in Gamble Township are asking local officials for help to fix the road.

For residents who live along Butternut Grove Road, there is only one way in and out. After years of issues with the road, they’re asking officials to make repairs.

“Being a resident here for over 23 years, the road’s really not getting any better,” said one resident.

Three residents, who all asked to stay anonymous, say any time there’s severe weather, traveling the road is difficult.

“Not only in the summertime is the road bad, it’s in the wintertime too,” said another resident.

During the rainstorms over the past few weeks, neighbors say the road has flooded and trees have fallen over. During the winter there are issues plowing.







“I can understand equipment breaking down but there’s places around where you can obtain equipment and borrow equipment. Rent equipment. Things of that sort. We were 4 days up here before anybody would even make an attempt to get to us,” a resident said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Gamble Township officials and supervisor Dave Bailey said they’ve made repairs to 2 roads this year for nearly $450k. They used funds from Pennsylvania Act 13. They say Butternut Grove Road is on their list but they don’t have the means right now.

Those who live on the road say that if repairs aren’t made soon, they fear for the worst.

“Somebody’s going to get killed. They really will get killed,” said one concerned resident.

“Anybody that travels this road up and down would know it’s a hazardous road,” explained a resident.

Right now, Gamble Township officials don’t have a timeline yet on when these repairs will be made.