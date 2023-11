WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mohegan Sun Arena announced comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say, that on Saturday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m. Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, November 24 at 10:00 a.m. online at Fluffyguy.com, Ticketmaster.com, or NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information visit Mohegan Sun Arena for more.