WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday. marks the 100 anniversary of a school in Luzerne County.

Eyewitness news was live at G.A.R. Memorial Middle school in Wilkes-Barre with more than a century of history.

An event commemorating the 100 anniversary of the G.A.R. Memorial Middle School cornerstone setting will be held Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the school.

Local government officials, the past and present administration, teachers, alumni, and descendants of those at the laying of the cornerstone are invited to attend.

Throughout its rich history, G.A.R. has cultivated world-renowned individuals that spanned various professional fields, including athletes, musicians, artists, scientists, business leaders, and government officials.

Friday, as a middle school, G.A.R strives to prepare students to be the very best 21st-century learners. This Centennial Commemoration will pay homage to the sacrifices of those who fought in the Civil War.

Most notable to the original event was Andrew H. Brown. Born in Danville, Brown answered the call of his country as a child when he joined the “Boys in Blue”. After seeing action in numerous civil war battles, including Antietam, he returned home from war as a man and moved to Wilkes-Barre.