Future Uncertain For Rail Related Tourism in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency is meeting Wednesday at 7pm at The Inn at Jim Thorpe for their regular monthly meeting.

The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway moved out of Jim Thorpe before Christmas over a legal battle involving the borough, the school district, and the Reading and Northern Railroad.

The borough has since dropped the lawsuit but specifics are unknown to local businesses.

Businesses claim they are hurting.

We talk to locals about their viewpoint on the train being gone the past month and what they would like to see happen going forward.

