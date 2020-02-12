Future uncertain for local bridge that is over 100 years old

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) What will happen to the bridge?

Its future is up to the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority, after the Ashley Borough Council voted not to purchase the bridge 4-2.

The narrow tunnel sits on Culvert Street. It is the only entrance to the quiet neighborhood they refer to as “The Patch.”

Residents have varying views. Some say they will fight to the end to keep the over 100-year-old bridge alive. Others are concerned about safety and emergency response time since the narrow tunnel is tough for big vehicles to navigate through.

The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority has a meeting on February 18th, 2020.

