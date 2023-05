FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The future of a Wyoming County ambulance service remains uncertain.

This comes amid financial hardships and a dwindling number of volunteers, which is causing Factoryville Fire Company’s ambulance service to face imminent closure.

Members who spoke to Eyewitness News are worried about the impact the closure will have on the communities they serve.

