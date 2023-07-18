HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The development of a landmark building in Luzerne County has hit a roadblock.

The Hazleton City Zoning Board says plans to build senior apartments at the former Saint Joseph’s Hospital have to be modified to allow for more parking spaces and larger apartments.

The hospital closed more than a decade ago and plans to develop the building have been on again-off again.

