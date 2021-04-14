Future of Bancroft Elementary uncertain, Scranton School Board to move forward with reconfiguration plans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton School Board has decided to table its decision on the future of George Bancroft Elementary School and will implement other provisions in the district’s reconfiguration plan, officials announced Wednesday.

The district voted on a plan in August 2019, which includes transferring the district’s 5th grade students from elementary to intermediate schools, starting in 2021-22 school year.

The Whittier Annex will not be reopened, officials say, and 4th grade students will return to the main building. Students in 5th grade have transitioned to South Scranton Intermediate School for the remainder of the current school year.

In the 2021-22 school year, students entering 5th grade will attend the Northeast or South Intermediate School as determined by the student’s home address.

Bancroft is currently closed due to CDC and Department of Health recommendations concerning ventilation for educational facilities during the pandemic. Fixing the building in its entirety would excess $7.5 million, the district says.

Read the full release from the Scranton School District.