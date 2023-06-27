SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has more information about what led to the arrest of five Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services employees.

Amy Helcoski, Bryan Walker, Sadie O’Day, Erik Krauser, and Randy Ramik, all employees of the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly putting the lives of children at risk.

According to the arrest affidavits, the investigation into Krauser, Ramik, and Walker began after a woman was found dead inside 849 Capouse Avenue in October of 2022.

Officers on scene stated the conditions were unfit for living. Multiple animals, piles of garbage, and feces filled the apartment.

The deceased woman and her three children lived here.

When the case was reported to OYFS, it was found the case was already opened, assigned to Krauser back in 2014.

The affidavit states there were multiple reports regarding the safety of the children which ultimately were invalidated by Krauser.

They claimed the children were not being bathed or fed and were living in deplorable conditions.

Ramik was assigned to the case following the woman’s death. He tried to place the children in the care of a family member accused of abusing one of the children.

Less than a day after their mother’s death, Ramik had the children clean the apartment where she died and left them at the condemned property.

Walker stood as the direct supervisor of Krauser since 2014.

Investigators say as the supervisor, he was aware of and included in all referrals concerning the abuse of the children.

The three men have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report or refer.

The investigation into Helcoski and O’Day began with an animal hoarding situation at 1513 Vine Street in Scranton.

While inside the home, officers stated breathing at the time was difficult because of the strong ammonia scent and cat litter dust in the air from 21 cats being in the residence. Three children lived among the animals in deplorable conditions.

After further investigation, detectives say the children ages three, two, and one were playing on a bed soaked with cat urine and feces.

The feces also covered the floors and walls, leading the home to be condemned.

Helcoski was the OYFS employee assigned to this case, when contacted about the conditions, she said she had never been in the “cat room” as she was allergic and believed the family had time to clean up prior to her visits.

The homeowners stated there were many reports to OYFS about the condition of their home, but Helcoski dismissed them.

The children were hospitalized for lung conditions that doctors say could be from exposure to the cat urine.

Helcoski has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report or refer.

O’Day was Helcoski’s supervisor and aware of the condition of the Vine Street home since January 2021.

Further investigation shows that O’Day allegedly ignored cries for help in multiple different cases.

In one instance, a woman admitted to O’Day she could not take care of her children and, according to the affidavit, desperately asked for help.

Instead of helping, O’Day would respond with insulting and threatening comments.

She is being charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report or refer.

All five OYFS employees are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 25.

All five of the employees were released after their arraignments and have $20,000 unsecured bail set.