Funfest is on for September 2020

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Funfest will take place this year on September 12-13.

The Hazleton Art League’s Peace Love Chalk event will take place on Saturday, September 12th in the parking lot of the Hayden Tower at the Markle Building. More information can be found here.

On Sunday, September 13th, the parade will begin at 2 p.m. It will feature the Quaker City String Band who will perform on a flatbed that will drive throughout Hazleton so residents can watch from their homes.

The parade caravan will also honor the winner of this year’s Funfest Hometown Heroes contest along with the others nominated throughout the last few months. The program was started this year to honor local first responders, medical professionals and military members for their contributions. A total of 12 have been nominated.

Voting for the Hometown Hero winner will go on throughout August on the Funfest Facebook page and website.

