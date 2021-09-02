2021 Funfest in Hazleton canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce and the Funfest Committee say they are placing the health and safety of the community first and canceling Funfest 2021.

According to a press release, Funfest 2021 was originally scheduled for Sunday, September 12.

The chamber board and Funfest Committee members say they were saddened and disappointed to have to cancel again. But, putting the safety of the community was predominant in making the decision to cancel.

“We have attempted to be flexible and responsive to the challenges that the pandemic has presented, but decided that even a one-day event with a parade would be too much,” said Mary Malone, President of Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. “We have been in contact with our sponsors, vendors, and parade participants as well as the dedicated volunteers who make this event happen each year,”

Board member and Funfest volunteer, Andy Piskel says he’s not happy about the festival being canceled but understands why he and the other volunteers agreed to it.

“It is disappointing, but give the environment we felt it was the best strategy for the current situation, and all concerned,” Piskel said.

According to Malone, the Funfest Committee is already setting their sights on September 2022 and are looking to finally bringing the fun back to downtown Hazleton.