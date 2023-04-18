SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Final goodbye’s for a member of Scranton’s Catholic community Tuesday as Funeral services were held for Most Reverend James C. Timlin.

The interment for Former Bishop Timlin wrapped up Tuesday night at the Cathedral Cemetery as members of the Diocese of Scranton paid their final respects earlier in the day.

Bishop James Timlin passed away on April 9 in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday.

The eighth Bishop of Scranton, Timlin served as Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton for almost 20 years.

Monday morning, Eyewitness News spoke with people who came to pay their respects to the former bishop.

“He was loved all over the city, and he loved every one of us and he loved every neighborhood, he was my friend really he was my friend a good man,” said former Mayor of Scranton Jimmy Connors.

“I always loved how he recognized everyone you know, he never pass by without saying hello, greeting a person, that meant so much to us,” said Sister Michael Marie Hartman of Our Lady of Peace.

Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrated the funeral mass Tuesday afternoon at the Cathedral of St. Peter on Wyoming Avenue.

But Bambera shared a few words for those watching at home in a prerecorded message.

“Many of you have shared recollections of the bishop’s kindness, visiting sick family members in hospitals and hospice units,” said Bishop Bambera.

Timlin was accused in 2018 of covering up sexual abuse crimes by priests in the diocese during his tenure as Bishop and he was stripped of his official duties.

“While one person cannot be blamed in totality for what has transpired. The impact is clear the church of Scranton has been deeply wounded by the sins of some of her members, and those wounds are most deeply experienced by the victims and survivors of child sexual abuse,” Bishop Bambera explained.

During the funeral mass, a prayer petition was also read for those with painful memories of sexual abuse by clergy.

The mass was filled with parishioners from all over the diocese.

During the homily, Monsignor Joseph Quinn, Pastor at Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit, spoke of a repeated line used by the bishop.

“It seems like only yesterday, and then he would go from there. Because it seems like only yesterday that he was the pastor of my home parish, nativity of our lord in south Scranton, and yet that was 45 years ago,” said Monsignor Quinn.

The native son of Scranton is now buried in Cathedral Cemetary as Bishop Timlin was 95 years old when he died.