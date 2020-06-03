Funeral service held for fallen firefighter

Live Now
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A large crowd of community members and fire officials stood outside of the Strish Funeral Home in Ashley this morning. 

A funeral service was held for chaplain/firefighter Joseph Nealon for Newport TWP Fire Dept. Only close family and relatives were allowed inside. 

Eyewitness News spoke to some who attended and they all said Joe was hard-working and always had a smile. They can’t believe he has passed. 

Following the service, a funeral procession followed to St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township. 

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

