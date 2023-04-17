SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Funeral services for Bishop James Timlin, the former Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Scranton, began Monday in Lackawanna County.

Timlin died on Easter Sunday at the age of 95. A private viewing was held for family members on Monday.

Public visitation for Bishop Timlin will be held Tuesday, April 18, at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Downtown Scranton.

The funeral will be held immediately after the visitation.

Bishop Joseph Bambera will preside at the mass, which will also be broadcast live on Catholic Television.