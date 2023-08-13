SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Funeral arrangements are now set for former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey.

The widow of former Governor Robert Casey, and the mother of US Senator Bob Casey, passed away Friday at the age of 91. She was the mother of eight children in all.

Mrs. Casey championed for literacy during her time as Pennsylvania First Lady in the late 1980s.

She also promoted child immunization and helped found the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

A viewing for Ellen Casey is scheduled for Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Downtown Scranton.

A funeral mass will be held at the cathedral on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and the burial will be private at Saint Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow.