SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After his passing on Easter Sunday, funeral arrangements have been made for the eighth Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, the Most Reverend James C. Timlin.

In a release, the Diocese of Scranton emphasized two guiding principles for all Funeral rites.

The first being that every member of the faith has a right to a funeral mass and the second being that the Church asks for spiritual assistance for the departed, bring solace to the living, and honor their body as “former temples of the Holy Spirit.”

The Diocese of Scranton recognized the circumstances surrounding Bishop Timlin’s planned funeral and added that they will pray for all sexual abuse survivors in hopes they find peace and healing.

A private viewing is being held for the celebration of Vespers and family members on Monday, April 17 while public visitation will be on Tuesday, April 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.

A funeral mass will start at 2:00 p.m. with the Bishop of Scranton, the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, presiding over the mass, which will be broadcast on Catholic Television for those unable to attend.

Bishop Timlin will be placed in the Cathedral Cemetary following Mass and memorials may be made to the Diocese of Scranton Catholic Schools Scholarship Foundation or Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton.