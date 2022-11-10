STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 6-year-old girl is using her artistic abilities to raise money for foundations, all while battling cancer.

In September of 2020, Madelyn Hewitt was diagnosed with leukemia at just 4-years-old. Since the diagnosis Madelyn has been receiving treatment.

After receiving the devastating news the family was focused on Madelyn’s treatment. That’s when the Olsen Christmas Wish stepped in and provided Madelyn and her little sister Josie with a beautiful Christmas holiday.

Madelyn decided she wanted to pay it forward and painted two stunning pictures that are being raffled off.

Madelyn’s Art Work

Currently the two paintings are hanging in Rudy’s tavern, where people can buy raffle tickets.

The paintings will be raffled off Friday at Pub 447 in East Stroudsburg at The Black Blue and Orange Social. If you are unable to make it to the benefit you can donate to their Venmo, @ocw, under Chris Shelly.

The family tells Eyewitness News that they are especially looking forward to this holiday season with Madelyn’s last treatment Christmas week.